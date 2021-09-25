Southwest Classic Game Log: No. 16 Razorbacks Beat No. 7 Aggies, 20-10

The SEC once again provides the featured matchup of the week in college football, the Southwest Classic, between the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks. Follow all the action here.

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks face the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies in the 78th edition of the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

Both teams are ranked for the first time since 2016, and both teams need a statement win.

Arkansas needs to beat the Aggies to prove they can play with the elites of the conference, and Texas A&M needs a win to show they are for real in 2021.

The game is the first real test for the Aggies after wins over Kent State, Colorado, and New Mexico, but there's no time to look ahead at Week 6 and the Alabama Crimson Tide because Arkansas and its defense have to be solved first.

Follow along with AllAggies.com and our live game log below starting at 2:30 p.m. CT when the action begins:

LATE START: The kickoff has been delayed so CBS could get to the end of Boise State's 27-3 win over Utah State.

FIRST QUARTER

Razorbacks win the toss and defer. Aggies' ball at the 25.

A&M's first drive of the game goes for 22 yards on seven plays and results in a punt. Arkansas ball at the 14.

ARKANSAS FIELD GOAL: 46-yard kick for Cam Little as Leon O'Neal Jr begs the Aggies fans for some noise. The kick is good. 3-0 Arkansas - Eight plays, 57, yards, 3:17 off the clock. That ends A&M's streak of seven consecutive scoreless quarters.

The Aggies start their second drive of the game at the 25 after the touchback.

Faced with a third and 16 from the Arkansas 34, A&M jumps for a false start making it third and 21. Calzada throws into the turf for an incomplete pass bringing up fourth down. The Aggies drive stalls again.

ARKANSAS TOUCHDOWN! 85 yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to Burks! One play. 2:27 off the clock. 10-0 Hogs.

Another stalled drive for the Aggies. five plays, 18 yards resulting in another punt.

Trickeration by Arkansas with a pass by Warren Thompson to Treylon Burks.

SECOND QUARTER

ARKANSAS TOUCHDOWN! Jefferson to AJ Green for 48 yards. Four plays, 82 yards, 1:22 off the clock. it's 17-0 Hogs with 13:55 left in the first half.

A&M starts their drive from the 25 after the touchback, and the drive stalls after a series of penalties and poor play by Calzada handcuffs the team deep in their own territory. A 54-yard Constantinou punt places the ball at the Arkansas 21 with 10:39 left in the half.

The A&M drive stalls yet again after five plays and three total yards. Hogs have the ball at their own 13 yardline with 7:34 left in the first half.

AGGIES DEFENSIVE STAND! A&M stops Arkansas on fourth down at the A&M 22.

AGGIES FIELD GOAL! A&M can get no further than the Arkansas 32 and a Seth Small 49 yard field goal puts the Aggies on the board. Nine plays, 46 yards, 2:08 off the clock. 17-3 Razorbacks.

END OF THE FIRST HALF

Halftime Leaders:

Texas A&M: Zach Calzada 12/22, 85 yards

Arkansas: KJ Jefferson 6/11, 202 yards, 2 touchdowns

Texas A&M: Isaiah Spiller 10 carries, 31 yards, 3.1 average

Arkansas: Trelon Smith 9 carries, 50 yards, 5.6 average

Texas A&M: Isaiah Spiller 3 catches, 24 yards

Arkansas: Treylon Burks 5 catches, 160 yards, 1 touchdown

THIRD QUARTER

Arkansas starts the half with the ball at their own 25 and they go three and out, as Jefferson is shaken up on the drive by a hit on the sideline. Aggies take over at their own 22.

The Aggies return the favor with their own three and out. Razorbacks ball at their own 44.

The teams are exchanging three and outs to start the second half. Aggies now start their next drive from their own 24.

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES! 67 yard run by Spiller. Three plays, 75 yards, 1:16 off the clock. It's 17-10 Hogs.

Razorbacks will start at their own 25 after the kickoff, and keep the drive going on the ground. Malik Hornsby enters the game at quarterback for Arkansas for an injured Jefferson.

The Razorbacks can't get anything going with Hornsby and penalties hurt the drive too. First down A&M at their own 18 after the punt.

The Aggies can do nothing on the drive and Calzada is the victim of a"butt sack" by his own offensive lineman on one play, losing 10 yards. After the punt, it's Hogs' ball from their own 15. 3:52 left in the game.

FOURTH QUARTER

Arkansas punts after a botched third down play loses five yards and the Aggies start from their own 10 after the punt.

INTERCEPTION RAZORBACKS! A double-deflected pass falls into the hands of Montaric Brown for the Razorbacks interception. First down Hogs from the Aggies 48.

FIELD GOAL RAZORBACKS! 24 yard field goal is good from Cam Little after the Brown interception. 9 plays, 42 yards, and 3:21 off the clock. 20-10 Arkansas with 8:39 left in the game.

The Aggies will start their drive from the 32 yardline after the kickoff return from Achane, then go three and out. First down Razorbacks after the Constantinou punt to the Arkansas 11.

KJ Jefferson returns to the game to lead this Razorbacks drive that leads to a punt after five plays and 17 yards. The punt gives the Aggies the ball at their own 38 yardline.

RAZORBACKS DEFENSIVE STAND! Incomplete from Calzada on fourth and six, Hogs take over at the Aggies 42. 1:53 left in the game and A&M calls a timeout.

END OF GAME - Aggies 10, Razorbacks 20