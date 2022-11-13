Texas A&M Extends Skid, Loses at Auburn

Texas A&M’s miserable slide continued with a 13-10 loss at the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night.

The Aggies (3-7, 1-6 SEC) have lost six in a row for the first time since 1972 and are assured of their first losing season since 2008 when Mike Sherman roamed the sidelines. Fifth-year Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher also locked up the worst season of his celebrated career.

Texas A&M was without leading rusher Devon Achane, who was seen in a walking boot before the game. There has been speculation that Achane may opt out of the rest of the regular season to concentrate on the NFL Draft, but nothing has been confirmed.

Conner Weigman also returned for the Aggies. After missing last week’s home loss to Florida, the freshman quarterback went 14-of-36 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown in his first road start.

Much as has been the case all season, the Aggies struggled moving the ball and getting in the end zone. Texas A&M managed only 215 yards of offense

Weigman’s 17-yard scoring strike to Jalen Preston with 1:33 left pulled the Aggies within a field goal, but A&M failed to recover the onside kick and Auburn ran out the clock

Both the Aggies and Tigers have been massive disappointments this season and were in the cellar of the SEC West. Auburn (4-6, 2-5) has already fired coach Bryan Harsin, tabbing former star running back Carnell Williams as interim coach for the rest of the season.

Texas A&M had won the previous two meetings. The Aggies close out the regular season with games against UMass and LSU at Kyle Field.

