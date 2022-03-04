Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher Excited For Return Of Spring Football

COLLEGE STATION -- Most football interest focused on Indianapolis and the NFL Scouting Combine. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher wishes the nine Aggies there luck, but his focus is on spring football.

The Aggies return to practice Monday for a week before spring break. Fisher said that although the schedule seems unorthodox, the team did not want to have its annual Maroon and White game on Easter weekend.

"We don't to wait all the way to the end of March and go deep into April," Fisher said Thursday. "I didn't want to wait that long and get that process started."

A&M will enter spring ball without its starting center Bryce Foster due to conflicting schedules. Foster is a member of the track and field team in the shot put, and will only work on his throwing over the next month. Running back Devon Achane, a sprinter for the Aggies, will work both sports, but will not go through contact drills.

Fisher listed 11 players that will not be available for practice due to injury or other matters. Those include tight end Eli Stowers, receivers Caleb Chapman and Hezekiah Jones, defensive backs Brian George, Deuce Harmon, Jaylon Jones and Marquis Groves-Killebrew, and defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Donell Harris, McKinnley Jackson and Adarious Jones.

Brownlow-Dindy, an early enrollee, suffered a knee injury in the Under Armor game in January, but should be back for summer practice. He is expected to fight for starting reps on the defensive line following the departures of DeMarvin Leal, Jayden Peevy, Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson.

“I’m anxious to get those guys replaced," Fisher said. “They still have to go out there and grasp everything, but definitely the ability is there."

The attention will be on the quarterback position following the transfer of 2021 replacement starter Zach Calzada. Returning sophomore Haynes King is a heavy favorite to win the job, but Fisher isn't handing him the title of QB1 just yet.

Both LSU transfer Max Johnson and early enrollee Conner Weigman have grasped the offense in a timely manner during film study. Fisher said he's looking for "tremendous competition" and feels the trio will do their best to outwork each other in practice.

"You want practice to be your greatest competition," Fisher said. "Each and every day you have to know that you have to bring you A-game to practice to make sure you have a job. That's where your team gets better."

No matter who walks away with the starting job, the Aggies need better production from their receivers. A&M slot receiver Ainias Smith is set to return for his senior season, but the A&M needs a competent No. 2 target along with a solid option at tight end to replace Jalen Wydermyer.

Fisher said that he's been pleased with the growth of receivers Moose Muhammad, Devin Price, Kenyon Jackson and Yulkeith Brown. Freshman wideout Evan Stewart, SI99's No. 12 ranked prospect, also has come as advertised with his speed and natural hands.

"Stewart has been superb in our offseason workouts," Fisher said. "I’m anxious to see where it goes.”

A&M’s annual spring game is April 9 at 1 p.m. at Kyle Field.



