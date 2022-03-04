Who Plays QB? Aggies Spring Football Storylines to Watch

Texas A&M upset Alabama in College Station last October for one of the biggest upsets of the college football season. But, the Aggies also lost to Mississippi State and LSU en route to an embarrassing and unexpected 8-4 record.

The Aggies took a huge jump in the right direction in building toward the future this offseason with the nation's highest-rated class of all time. But entering coach Jimbo Fisher's fifth season in Aggieland, expectations are higher than four-loss seasons, which A&M has had three of the last four seasons.

What should Aggies fans be watching for this spring?

As Fisher and his team take the field Monday afternoon to begin spring practice, here are AllAggies.com's biggest storylines heading into spring football:

QB Battle

Just like last year one of the big storylines will be at quarterback. Zach Calzada filled in admirably for Haynes King after King's injury in Week 2 against Colorado, throwing for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns to nine interceptions. But he seemed overmatched and uncertain at times. King is back and presumably healthy, but will be battling elite recruit Connor Weigman and experienced LSU transfer Max Johnson for the job. Johnson threw for 2,815 yards and 27 touchdowns to six interceptions last season for the Tigers and brings some much-needed SEC experience to the Aggies.

Offensive Line Growth

A&M suffered growing pains on the offensive line last season due to graduation, injuries, and inexperience. That didn't help an inexperienced quarterback who struggled at times. This season, the Aggies are set to replace two offensive linemen in the 2022 season. All-American guard Kenyon Green is expected to be a first-round selection in the NFL draft, and Jahmir Johnson was just a one-year graduate transfer from Tennessee and has moved on.

A&M already has one tackle in place, but the question is which side of the line will he start on? Another former 2021 recruit is expected to see expanded reps this spring, but could a veteran win the job outright?

Solidifying the Secondary

This was an area of concern in 2021, as A&M got torched at times with big plays downfield. That problem won't be solved this season but it should be less of an issue.

Tyreek Chappell and Jaylon Jones are back and should win the starting roles at cornerback while Erick Young brings some experience and stability as a senior to the position group.

Demani Richardson and Antonio Johnson should return as the two starters at safety as Richardson enters his senior year and Johnson looks to improve from 2021.

Replacing Wydermyer

This is easier said than done. Wydermyer was a multi-year starter for the Aggies who racked up 515 yards last season on 40 catches, scoring four touchdowns.

While Wydermyer prepares to play on Sundays, A&M does have some talent to pull from at this position. Baylor Cupp and Donovan Green should battle it out for the starting role while incoming elite freshman Jake Johnson (quarterback Max Johnson's brother) will most likely watch and learn.

Cupp and Green are both talented enough to be starters in the league so it'll be interesting to see how this one plays out.

