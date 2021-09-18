Aggies 34, Lobos 0; Game Log

The Aggies continue non-conference play against the 2-0 Lobos of New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Kyle Field, as the Zach Calzada era begins in College Station.

The Texas A&M Aggies struggled through slow starts offensively in the first two games of the season.

With backup quarterback Zach Calzada now at the reigns, with the slow start continue against the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday?

The Aggies' defense has held tight in the first two games, giving the offense time to gel, and eventually carry the team to wins. Can the A&M defense remain solid against a vibrant and dangerous Lobos quarterback in Terry Wilson?

FIRST QUARTER

New Mexico wins the toss and elects to take the ball first. The Aggies defense holds and the Lobos go three-and-out with a three-play, eight-yard drive that took 2:06 off the clock. The punt went 49 yards but A&M running back Isaiah Spiller returns it 39 yards to the New Mexico 43.

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES! A 26-yard pass from Zach Calzada to Devon Achane ends a three-play, 43-yard drive that took 1:13 off the clock. 7-0 A&MI with 11:41 remaining in the first quarter.

Following the A&M touchdown, the Aggies defense remains strong and holds the Lobos to a six-play, eight-yard drive resulting in a punt.

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES! a 70-yard bomb from Calzada to Demond Demas ends a one-play, 70-yard drive taking just ten seconds off the clock. 14-0 Aggies. It's Demas' first career collegiate touchdown.

Thus far in the game, Zach Calzada is 5-for-7 with 130-yards and two touchdowns.

The Aggies continue to dominate on defense. Lobos' quarterback Terry Wilson has no room to run or throw.

End of the first quarter: 14-0 Aggies.

SECOND QUARTER

The Aggies start the second quarter with a five-play, eight-yard drive that stalls, resulting in a Nik Constantinou 32-yard punt. Lobos' ball from the New Mexico eight-yard line.

Wilson has been held to just 25-yards on 4-or-12 passing in the game. Calzada is 6-of-11 for 148-yards and two touchdowns.

The New Mexico defense is making an appearance now as they're holding the Aggies run game to just 13 yards rushing.

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES! Isaiah Spiller's 20th career rushing touchdown comes on a five-yard scamper dodging Lobos defenders to complete a 12-play, 60-yard drive that takes 5:51 off the clock. 21-0 Aggies with 6:14 remaining in the first half. Spiller now has 11 touchdowns in his last 11 games (10 rushes, one reception).

The Lobos go three-and-out after the Spiller touchdown, resulting in a 40-yard punt.

Calzada is slicing and dicing the Lobos secondary on this drive, with completions to wide receiver Moose Muhammad III for 14 yards and tight end Jalen Wydermyer for 27 yards.

Ainias Smith enters the medical tent after the lengthy punt return that was negated because it was ruled his right elbow was down on initial contact.

AGGIES FIELD GOAL! Aggies kicker Seth Small boots it through for 35 yards to put the Aggies up 24-0, ending a 7-play, 44-yard drive taking 3:04 off the clock.

The Lobos run the clock out on the ensuing drive. Halftime score, 24-0.

Aggies' offensive leaders:

Zach Calzada - 12/18, 203 yards, 2 touchdowns

Isaiah Spiller - 5 carries, 22 yards, 1 touchdown

Demond Demas - 1 catch, 70 yards, 1 touchdown

Ainais Smith - 2 catches, 16 yards, 78 punt return yards

THIRD QUARTER

Texas A&M starts the second half with the ball with a 38-yard kick return by Devon Achane, beginning the drive at the Aggies' 38.

AGGIES FIELD GOAL! The drive results in another Seth Small field goal, this time from 44 yards. A&M leads 27-0.

LOBOS TAKEAWAY - Calzada throws to the outside while on the run and it's intercepted by Combs at the Aggies' 49. First down, New Mexico, as they have the first turnover of the game.

The Lobos are in Aggies territory for the first time today.

The turnover results in no points for the Lobos as the six-play, 7-yard drive results in a punt.

Aggies' offensive standout Ainias Smith has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an undisclosed injury.

Coming off the punt, Spiller and the offensive line have found the running game with plays of 6, 13, and 46 all by the legs of Spiller. The Aggies are in the red zone once again.

TOUCHDOWN AGGIES! Calzada to Muhammad III for seven yards completing an eight-play, 90-yard drive that took 4:12 off the clock. Muhammad III is in for the injured Smith.

At the end of three quarters, A&M leads New Mexico 34-0.

FOURTH QUARTER

A&M goes six plays and out to start the final frame, 17 yards and 2:30 off the clock, in a drive that saw multiple drops by Aggies receivers. The Lobos follow with a 5-play drive that stalls and results in a punt to the A&M 39.

The rain begins to pour in sheets at Kyle Field as the Aggies start their second drive of the quarter.

The A&M offensive line is showing signs of strength and signs of falling apart all at the same time. That drive resulted in -1 yard over three plays, resulting in an Aggies punt to the New Mexico 10 yard line.

Jimbo Fisher is looking to take the A&M winning streak to 11 games, the longest in program history.

INTERCEPTION - Terry Wilson's pass is intercepted by Edgerrin Cooper off the deflection who returns the ball for 4 yards to the New Mexico 21.

No points off the turnover, as the offense stalls with no yards on three plays, then a bad snap causes the missed field goal from 37 yards. 34-0 Aggies with 7:27 remaining.

After a nine-play 26 yard drive, the Lobos punt to the Aggies 25, and quarterback Blake Bost takes over for Calzada under center to finish the game but he will not throw the ball as A&M runs the clock out on the ground.

Aggies win 34-0 for 11 in a row!

Up next for the Aggies, the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 25.