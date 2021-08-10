Texas A&M And USA Legend Athing Mu Returns Home To Warm Welcome

Athing Mu wrapped up her very first Olympics with no less than two gold medals. She won the 800m with a dominant American record-breaking 1:55.21, and then went on to anchor Team USA's 4x400m relay with a time of 3:16.85.

Mu ran a 48.32 final leg split, the fastest split of anyone in the race, and is undefeated since turning professional earlier in the summer.

READ MORE: Is Texas A&M QB Eli Stowers Changing Positions?

She became the first Texas A&M athlete to win Olympic gold in an individual track running event, and the first Aggie to win two golds in one Olympic Games.

Mu's fans gathered in College Station at Easterwood Airport to cheer her on and welcome her back home to the United States after her dominating athletic performance in Tokyo. She was brought to tears by the outpouring of love and emotions from those welcoming her home to Aggieland.

READ MORE: What Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher Owes To Late Mentor Bobby Bowden

“I really appreciate the support and they are genuine people and being out here right now and seeing all of the people and I am not even on the second floor yet!” Mu exclaimed. “It’s amazing! This is why I came to Texas A&M, the people here and they are definitely showing out right now,” Mu told KBTX-TV in Bryan-College Station.

Mu, who hails from Trenton, New Jersey, finished her freshman year at A&M and then turned pro. And while she won't be competing for the Aggies any longer, she'll continue her studies at Texas A&M while training.

Mu's next race is later this month at the Prefontaine Classic, which is part of the World Diamond League Series in Oregon.

CONTINUE THE DISCUSSION on the All Aggies FanNation Message Board!



Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here