Is Texas A&M QB Eli Stowers Changing Positions?

Eli Stowers might be a quarterback, but he'll get more reps than the ones under center

Eli Stowers one day could become the starting quarterback for Texas A&M. That day just won't be coming in 2021 as of now.

Stowers, the team's lone QB recruit from the 2021 class, is currently working at a different position to help the Aggies offense. For now, he's been running reps with the tight ends to provide depth.

This likely all but proves that A&M will be deciding between Haynes King and Zach Calzada for its starting job come September 4 against Kent State.

When asked, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher called Stowers a "tremendous competitor and a tremendous athlete." He added that Stowers will still be in the mix at quarterback for the future.

For now, it's about helping the team in any way possible.

Stowers, who starred for three seasons at Denton-Guyer High School, was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks for the 2021 class. He finished his time as the starter with 6.945 passing yards, 3,324 rushing yards, and 104 career touchdowns.

Stowers also was an early enrollee, joining the Aggies in January for spring camp.

As for the QB battle at hand, Texas A&M will have three weeks to name a starter for their home opener against the Golden Flashes. Once again, Fisher did not comment on whether the freshman King or sophomore Calzada picked up the edge.

Both showed growth in the Maroon-White game last April, with each player throwing a touchdown. They've looked the part under center on multiple occasions, building a rapport with the wide receivers and running backs.

Maybe the offensive line could help decide which players land where?

“They’ve had good solid days,” Fisher said of the duo, “You can see they worked hard in the summer.”

Fisher said that there will be no timetable on when he will name a starter, stating that, "you know when you know.”

