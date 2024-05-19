Texas A&M Aggies Appear In JD PicKell's Post-Spring Top 25
While new head coach Mike Elko and his new staff have been working hard to improve not just the talent of the Texas A&M Aggies football squad, but also the culture in College Station, their hard work is not going unnoticed around the country.
As the additions and subtractions have affected all teams through the transfer portal and spring ball is behind us, the national rankings are coming pouring in.
In his latest spring plus post portal top 25, national college football writer J.D. PicKell has the Aggies inside the top 20.
20. Texas A&M Aggies
Quarterback Conner Weigman, alongside the Aggies’ offensive line performance, will make or break Texas A&M’s season because the defense is expected to be borderline elite and will keep the team in every game. Without blowing smoke, this squad has enough talent and experience to finish the season with a potential playoff birth, which could be decided during the season finale vs. Texas.
Other SEC teams included in the rankings are Oklahoma (17), Tennessee (15), LSU (13), Missouri (10), Alabama (6), Ole Miss (5), Texas (3) and Georgia (1).
Elko should take a lot of credit for so quickly turning around a program that was left in shambles by former coach Jimbo Fisher when he was let go last November - not even finishing the season.
Fisher left a program that was under performing on the field and that had developed a culture issue - as indicated by players that remained after his departure.
Elko has seemingly turned things around on paper and in the locker room, now it remains to be seen if he can do the same on the field.