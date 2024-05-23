Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Falls to Mississippi State Bulldogs In Opening Game of SEC Tournament
The Texas A&M Aggies dropped its opening game of the SEC tournament 5-3 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday at Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama.
The Aggies' normally potent offense was stifled by Bulldogs (38-19) pitching, scattering just five hits and drawing only three walks all evening while striking out 12 times.
Aggies pitcher Chris Cortez suffered the loss and falls to 8-3 on the season after pitching 2.1 innings of shutout ball and striking out five. Kaiden Wilson, Brad Rudis and Zane Badmaev combined for six innings and three earned runs on the night.
Texas A&M shortstop Ali Camarillo led the Aggies offense with a 2-for-3 night with a double and a run scored. Right fielder Braden Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a run scored while first baseman Ted Burton and designated hitter Hayden Scott combined to go 2-for-8 while Scott chipped in an RBI. They were the only Aggies to get hits on the night.
The Aggies (44-12) fall to 18-13 all time in SEC tournament play and to 6-4 in their opening games.
Jace LaViolette extended his on-base streak to 14 games while Camarillo marked his 18th multi-hit game of the season.
Next up, the Aggies will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in an elimination game at 1 p.m. on Thursday.