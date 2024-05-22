SEC Baseball Tournament Update: Texas A&M Aggies Face Mississippi State Bulldogs On Day 2
The Texas A&M Aggies have put the regular season behind them and prep for their first opponent of the 2024 SEC baseball tournament.
The No. 4 seed Aggies will face the No. 5 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs after the Bulldogs downed the No. 4 seed Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday, 2-1. The Rebels are out of the single-elimination tournament, while the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 9 Florida Gators and No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide were also losers on Tuesday.
No. 11 LSU, No. 8 Vanderbilt and No. 10 South Carolina both advance to Wednesday's group of games.
No. 1 seed Tennessee plays the lowest remaining seed which is Vanderbilt, while the No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats face off against the Tigers and No. 2 Arkansas will match up against the Gamecocks.
The A&M vs. Mississippi State matchup is scheduled after the 4:30 p.m. CT Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game concludes.
During the regular season, the Aggies went 2-1 against the Bulldogs in a three-game weekend series in March, and outscored them 13-9.
The winner of the SEC tournament gets an automatic bid into the NCAA national tournament, but there will be other SEC teams that will make it by virtue of national ranking.
The only time the Aggies have won the SEC baseball tournament was in 2016. A&M joined the SEC in 2012.
Between 1977 and 1996, the Aggies won two Southwest Conference tournament titles, in 1986 and 1989. After the start of the Big 12 in 1997, A&M won the conference tournament three times, in 2007, 2009 and 2010.