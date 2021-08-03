Aggies Commit Donovan Green Makes SI All American's Top TE Watch List

The Aggies tight end commit is one of the top recruits at the position in the entire country

Texas A&M tight end commitment Donovan Green is one of the top tight end recruits in the entire 2022 class, garnering high praise from multiple recruiting services over the last few months.

Now, SI All-American is the latest to throw praise in Green's direction, ranking him as the No. 4 tight end to watch in the entire class... and for good reason.

Last season, Green was a menace for opposing defenses, catching 26 passes for 452 four touchdowns in just eight games, on his way to being named the Texas District 24-6A Co-Offensive Player of the Year, as well as a first-team selection at tight end.

READ MORE: Talented 2023 OT Colton Thomasson Announces College Commitment

Green was also a 24-6A first-team all-district selection as a sophomore in 2019, catching 34 passes for 615 yards and five touchdowns.

You can view Green's full scouting report from SI All American below:

4. Donovan Green Vitals: 6'4", 235 pounds School: Dickinson (Texas) High School Recruiting: Committed to Texas A&M Built more like a modern, balanced tight end with good length and mature width, Green is among the nation's best at attacking the football. There is an effortlessness in his game, redirecting to track the ball or securing it away from his body, that widens the margin of error for the passer. The frame and bulk enables him to balance out his game as not only a blocker, but also after the catch as smaller defenders struggle to slow him down. Green has experience attached, split out and everywhere in between, too, so college schematics shouldn't overwhelm him early on at the next level.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here