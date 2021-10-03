A&M Defense Solved By Leach's 'Air Raid'

Defense is partially is to blame in the Aggies' second consecutive loss

It might not have been the most-watched SEC game on Saturday, but it might have provided the most entertainment.

At Kyle Field on Saturday, 87,923 fans watched Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers pick apart the Texas A&M defense with coach Mike Leach's "Air Raid" offense, as the Bulldogs upset the No. 15 Aggies 26-22.

Texas A&M falls to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in SEC play.

Leach's offense continues to baffle A&M defenses at Kyle Field, going back to Leach's days as coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Pirate is now 8-4 against the Aggies (7-4 at Tech), and has won four of his last six trips to College Station.

Despite the A&M pass defense being a strength and ranked in the top ten nationally, Rogers had no problems. The Bulldogs quarterback threw a ridiculous 59 passes, completing 36 of them for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

When the Aggies defense needed a stop they simply couldn't get one. Rogers passed for 233 yards just in the first half.

The game began on a sour note for A&M when Zach Calzada was intercepted on the second play by Fred Peters, who returned the ball to the A&M 25-yard line. The defense was able to hold Mississippi State to just a field goal with the short field.

Defensive penalties were the theme as well, with costly flags being thrown at inopportune times when the Aggies defense couldn't afford them.

Midway through the first quarter, on a third-and-goal from the 2, it appeared the A&M defense held to keep a 7-3 lead intact. However, Jaylon Jones was called for a facemask penalty, giving the Bulldogs new life with a first down at the 1. State would score a touchdown two plays later.

Mistakes continued both offensively and defensively throughout the game, but it was the unusual mistakes and penalties on defense that proved costly on Saturday for the Aggies.

No. 1 Alabama comes to Kyle Field next week for what was supposed to be a highly-anticipated matchup for SEC West supremacy. With A&M on a two-game losing streak that game has lost its luster.

Fisher and defensive coordinator Mike Elko have a lot of work to do to get the team on track with very little time to do it before Saturday's date with the Crimson Tide.

