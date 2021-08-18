Aggies Land Talented ACC Wing Transfer

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team hit another home run through the transfer portal on Wednesday

Buzz Williams The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball program landed their second big time acquisition through the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday afternoon, when Virginia Tech Wing Tyrece Radford Committed to the program.

The commitment of Radford is the second commitment for the Texas A&M in less than a week, after 2022 Port Arthur (TX) point guard Amaree Abram pledged to Williams and the Aggies over the weekend.

"I want to say thank you to Virginia Tech for allowing me to be a part of this family. I am extremely grateful for my time here," Radford said in a statement. "Thank you to all the coaching staff, my teammates, my advisor Alise and the entire Hokie nation! I am proud to be a member of this community and have earned my degree while in Blacksburg. After discussing with my family and closest mentors, I have decided to continue pursuing my dreams by transferring to Texas A&M and finishing what I started three years ago. Go Hokies and go Aggies."

Radford now joins Mississippi State wing transfer Jalen Johnson, UConn transfer Javonte Brown-Ferguson, Wyoming transfer Marcus Williams, Arkansas transfer Ethan Henderson, Duke transfer Henry Coleman, JUCO transfer Aaron Cash, as well as incoming freshman Manny Obaseki, Ashton Smith, and Wade Taylor and the Aggies vastly overhauled new roster.

Last season, the rising junior was the second-leading scorer for the Hokies averaging 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, just behind Keve Aluma.

Radford also shot 55-percent from the field overall and 29-percent from three in 2020-21, to go along with hitting a 76-percent clip from the free-throw line.

During his freshman season in Blacksburg, Radford was also a major part of the rotation and finished the year as the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 10.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Radford will be eligible immediately for the Aggies, having entered his name in the portal before the deadline this spring.

