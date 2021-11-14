Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    Dream Run Ends For Aggies At Ole Miss

    First-half deficit too much for Texas A&M to overcome
    The dream ended for Texas A&M on a Saturday night in Oxford.

    What that dream was a matter of debate and chance, but it ended nonetheless with a 29-19 loss to No. 15 Ole Miss that snapped the Aggies’ four-game winning streak.

    No. 11 Texas A&M entered the evening with hopes of competing for a SEC West Division title and conference championship. The unbeaten run that began with a stunning upset of No. 1 Alabama rekindled thoughts of putting together a truly special season.

    But as the Aggies (7-3, 4-3) started piling up wins after the Crimson Tide – Missouri, South Carolina and Auburn – the Rebels loomed as a potential roadblock. The road ended at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

    The Rebels (8-2, 4-2) raced out to a 15-0 lead behind and never looked back despite a scare in the second half.

    The Aggies couldn’t sustain a drive in the first half, punting on every possession except one and never seriously threatening to score. Ole Miss did just enough with three scoring drives and a safety to go into halftime in control.

    Texas A&M made it a game in the second half with three consecutive scores, including a 24-yard touchdown run by Devon Achane. The Aggies had the ball down 15-13, but two interceptions by Zach Calzada in the fourth quarter sealed the Ole Miss win.

    The Rebels were able to gash Texas A&M on the ground to the tune of 262 yards rushing, with 152 coming from Jerrion Ealy. Matt Corral passed for 247 yards and a touchdown.

    Achane led the Aggies with 110 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Calzada finished 24 of 42 for 237 yards with two picks.

    Texas A&M closes out its home season at Kyle Field next Saturday in a nonconference matchup with Prairie View A&M. The regular season ends Nov. 27 at LSU.

