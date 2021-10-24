Texas A&M Remains In SEC Title Hunt After 44-14 Win

Jalen Wydermyer scored twice and No. 17 Texas A&M ran its winning streak to three with Saturday night’s 44-14 rout of South Carolina at Kyle Field.

The Aggies improved to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the SEC. Texas A&M is also 9-0 against its SEC East designated rival Gamecocks since joining the conference a decade ago.

The last three weeks have thrust A&M back into the SEC West race. After dropping their first two conference games, the Aggies avoided a "trap game" against South Carolina and are just a game back of West-leading Alabama (7-1, 4-1) in the division standings.

“We got to make a run,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We need an off week. Eight weeks without an off week is tough. Next week is ‘get better’ week. … We’ll see these last four games. We’ve got a lot of ball left.”

Ainias Smith set the tone for the Aggies early with a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown after South Carolina’s first possession. It was the first punt return score for A&M since Christian Kirk in 2017.

Zach Calzada overcame an early interception to pass for 187 yards and two touchdowns, both to Wydermyer. The tight end found the end zone twice in the first half as the Aggies raced out to a 31-0 lead by halftime.

Wydermyer (four catches for 75 yards) moved into eighth on the program’s all-time touchdown receiving list with 16. He already owns the A&M career record in that category for tight ends.

Devon Achane ran for 154 yards on 20 attempts and a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Isaiah Spiller added 118 yards on 18 carries and a score, as the Maroon & White again punished another foe on the ground.

The Aggies were able to harass South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland, the former grad assistant pressed into a starting role after Luke Doty’s season-ending injury. Noland was sacked three times, as the Gamecocks (4-4, 1-4) managed only 185 total yards and had three turnovers.

Texas A&M had 479 yards, including 292 rushing.

The Aggies are off next week and resumes SEC play Nov. 6 against Auburn at Kyle Field. The No. 19 Tigers are 5-2 and 2-1 in league play.