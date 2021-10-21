Aggies Target Bear Alexander Makes Final College Decision

The Texas A&M Aggies have been hot on the trail of top-defensive tackle recruit Bear Alexander for some time now, hoping to sway him to college station by national signing day.

Alexander, however, who ranks as the No. 14 defensive tackle in the nation per SI-All American, ended that dream for Aggie fans on Thursday when he re-committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

"This journey has been one hell of a ride. I've had the opportunity of a lifetime to be recruited by some of the most prestigious universities in the world. My heart lead me to Georgia, but I wanted to see more and needed to be sure that I was making the right decision After seeing some places, my relationship with E.Rob and my desire to be close to home led me to Texas A&M and the love and support from the 12th man was electric, packed out stadium with 105k plus in the win vs. Bama at home. One thing my mom and pops always tell me is to follow my heart. So after much consideration and hours of conversation, I will be closing my recruiting down and following my heart. Bulldawg Nation I'm coming home. No interviews please, I want to enjoy this moment with my family and focus on my season."

Earlier this spring, Alexander re-opened his recruitment after being committed to Georgia, taking multiple unofficial visits to College Station in the ensuing weeks and months.

"I am blessed and appreciative of the opportunities that Georgia has offered me to be a part of the Bulldog family," Alexander wrote in a statement. "The landscape of football has changed tremendously since I last visited with schools, and though still one of my top choices, I am officially de-committing from Georgia and re-opening my recruiting. I want to thank bull dawg nation for all the support over the time of my commitment #GoDawgs."

While other schools like Texas and Alabama tried to get involved in the race to land the 6-foot-3 325-pound behemoth, the Aggies had emerged as a favorite for his services, but ultimately were unable to close the deal.

Alexander, who is set to play for his fourth different high school in as many seasons, named the Aggies in his initial list of top schools this past January, alongside the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, Texas A&M, Auburn, Michigan, Minnesota, TCU, Oregon, and LSU.

Alexander helped the Denton Ryan Raiders to an undefeated season and a state title in 2020, despite playing just half of the season due to transfer rules.

Alexander also received second-team MaxPreps Junior All-American honors last season and was named Texas District 8-5A-II Defensive Newcomer of the Year after his freshman season at Terrell.

