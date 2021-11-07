Texas A&M Climbs In The AP Top 25

No. 13 Texas A&M defeated No. 12 Auburn on Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field, in a game that most say could have SEC West implications at the end of the month.

The Aggies started the season ranked in the Top 10, and after three straight wins over Kent State, Colorado, and New Mexico, they remained there. But then two straight losses as they started their SEC schedule against Arkansas and Mississippi State caused them to fall all the way out of the Top 25.

But a huge home win over then-No. 1 Alabama saw A&M reappear in the Top 25, and it has yet to lose since then with wins over Missouri, South Carolina, and Auburn, and continues to climb in the rankings. After entering Week 10 at No. 13 in the AP Top 25, the home win over the Tigers sees A&M climb all the way to No. 11.

The win and the ranking mean there's still a chance for the Aggies to have a date in Atlanta in December for the SEC Championship game, however unlikely.

The Aggies can only focus on what they can control and not worry about what other teams are doing. A&M admittedly needs a lot of help if they're to play in Atlanta or even beyond. But one thing is for sure, this team's confidence has climbed as high as. their ranking has over the past few weeks.

And when a team combines confidence with talent and great coaching, just about anything is possible.

Don't book your flight to Atlanta just yet, but maybe have your travel agent on standby just in case.

