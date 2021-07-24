Texas A&M Calls Board of Regents Meeting To Discuss Potential Seismic SEC Shift: Report

The Texas A&M Board of Regents has called a meeting to discuss the impending move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC

The Texas A&M Board of Regents has scheduled a meeting set for Monday afternoon for "discussion and possible action on contractual and governance issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference.", according to a report from WFAA's Mike Leslie.

The meeting comes in the wake of the potential move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, which, if completed, would cause a seismic shift in the college football power structure by turning the SEC into the first true super conference, and sentencing the Big 12 to a certain demise.

The Aggies, who moved to the SEC in 2011 following a nasty and very public breakup with the Texas Longhorns and the Big 12, are at the forefront of a movement to block that re-alignment, as expected.

“The SEC has been a perfect fit for us,” said Bjork. “We want to maintain that same identity. Perhaps there’s a reason that Texas and Oklahoma are looking around...if that’s the case. I think Jimbo said it on the podium... of course, they do. Yea they want to be in the SEC, it's the best conference.”

Can Bjork, the Board of Regents, and the rest of the Aggie decision-makers stop the Longhorns and Sooners from making their way into the SEC alone?

No, but they can try. And that is precisely what this meeting is being called for on Monday.

So what is on the agenda? You can see the full structure of the meeting below:

In order to stop the move, Texas A&M will have to convince no less than three other programs, in addition to themselves to vote no on granting entry to the two Big 12 schools.

That will be a tall task, however, as reports have surfaced indicating that 13 of the 14 SEC programs are set to vote 'Yes' on for the Longhorns and Sooners to be granted entry into the conference.

The one no -- Texas A&M. And though they seem to be alone in their fight to stop the conference restructure, they are going to do everything they can to defend their position.

"We love being in the SEC. We love being the only program in the state of Texas, and we're going to maintain that position," Bjork said on the Paul Finebaum show. We're going to maintain that position, but we're also going to make sure that we're a leader in college athletics and we'll see what the future holds."

