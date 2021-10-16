Texas A&M Runs Over Missouri

Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane ran for more than 100 yard each, as No. 21 Texas A&M pounded Missouri 35-14 Saturday on the road at Faurot Field.

The resurgent Aggies, who improved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC, showed no signs of an Alabama-induced hangover. The early start also didn’t bother Texas A&M, which jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Spiller and Achane carried for the load for the Aggies, as the running backs combined for 292 rushing yards and three touchdowns. A&M ran for 283 yards as a team – its second-highest total this season. A&M had 303 yards rushing in the opener against Kent State.

Ainias Smith added a pair of receiving scores, both in the first half. The trio of Spiller, Achane and Smith have scored 16 of the A&M’s 21 touchdowns this season.

Zach Calzada had an adequate showing throwing for 148 yards and two touchdowns, despite an interception late in the first half. The sophomore quarterback didn’t have to be the hero has was the previous week in upsetting the Crimson Tide.

Giving the ball to Spiller (20 carries for 168 yards) and Achane (16-124) was more than enough, along with a ball-hawking defense. Despite some sloppiness and poor tackling, A&M allowed only 328 yards and forced six punts.

A&M defensive backs Jaylon Jones and Antonio Johnson both intercepted Tigers quarterback Conner Bazelak, who averaged just 5.3 yards on his 43 attempts.

Jones’ pick on Mizzou’s opening drive jumpstarted the Aggies’ early scoring barrage. Set up with a short field at the Tigers’ 22-yard line, Calzada found Smith on a 2-yard pass four plays later for the game’s first touchdown.

Missouri was forced to punt on its next two drives, and the Aggies cashed in with two long touchdown drives. Spiller broken free on a 48-yard score and Achane found the end zone on a 20-yard scamper.

The Aggies would take a 28-7 lead into locker room. Despite running for more 10 yards a pop in the first half, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher wasn’t satisfied.

“We left a lot of points out there,” he said during the halftime SEC Network interview. “We have to clean things up.”

Missouri (3-4, 0-3) struggled moving the ball in the first half, and outside of Tyler Badie’s 32-yard touchdown run, didn’t have many opportunities to score. The Tigers did put together a 97-yard march in the third to get within 28-14.

The Aggies answered with a 75-yard drive that culminated with Achane’s short scoring run. With the lead back up to 21, the visitors cruised to victory.

Texas A&M looks to run its winning streak to three at Kyle Field next Saturday. The Aggies host their annual matchup with SEC East Division designated rival South Carolina.