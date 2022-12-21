Aggies Sign Former Arkansas Commit Micah Tease

The Texas A&M Aggies earned a signature from a major prospect on Wednesday when former Arkansas Razorbacks commit Micah Tease signed his national letter intent.

Tease originally de-committed from the Razorbacks on December 19, with the Aggies immediately catapulting to the heavy favorite soon after.

Tease took a summer official visit to Arkansas before making a 4th of July commitment to Sam Pittman's program.

Since, he took an official visit to Texas A&M among other trips.

Tease also runs track for Booker T Washington (Tulsa, OK), and qualified for Oklahoma state meets in multiple competitions throughout his high school career.

Tease is expected to play wide receiver for the Aggies at the next level, but played on both sides of the ball in high school.

As a receiver, Tease finished the 2022 season with 30 catches for 821 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 27.4 yards per catch.

On defense, Tease finished with 26 total tackles, five tackles for loss, .5 sacks, one pass defended, and an interception. He had three interceptions as a junior.

