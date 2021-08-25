Texas A&M's Starting QB Decision Has Been Revealed

After months of speculation and competition, Texas A&M's heir to Kellen Mond has finally been revealed.

On Wednesday morning on ESPN Radio's 97.5 in Houston, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher made that decision public, announcing freshman Haynes King as the starter.

"We talked to them yesterday, and right now Haynes will be our starter, and Zach will be the backup right now," Fisher said. “I feel very comfortable with both guys. I think both guys can win and play well. I think both guys had an outstanding camp.”

The second-year freshman King beats out third-year freshman Zach Calzada for the job, in what was a hotly contested battle throughout the entirety of the spring and fall camps.

Want to discuss Fisher's decision? Click here to join the conversation on the All Aggies message boards.

It was a tough decision for Fisher, who praised both players throughout camp, with King providing more of a dual-threat dynamic to the offense, while Calzada is the more traditional pocket passing type, quarterback.

“When you talk about those two guys, Zach is a very talented man and can throw the football very well,” Fisher said this fall. “Everybody gets caught up with his arm. Zach is a really good athlete. He can run around. Zach is an NFL talent. I think Haynes King is an NFL talent. Haynes King can really throw the football. He’s tough. He’s competitive. He can run — just like Zach."

King appeared in just two games in his first season with the Aggies, on October 3 against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and November 7 against South Carolina in Columbia.

Against the Crimson Tide, King completed 1-of-3 passes for 17 yards and an interception, while also rushing five times for 43 yards, with a long of 22 yards.

Against the Gamecocks, King completed his only pass of the game for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here