Aggies DT Jayden Peevy Signs UDFA Deal With Tennessee Titans

Former Texas A&M defensive standout Jayden Peevy was selected Not selected in the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, but still managed to find his way to an NFL roster.

Peevy signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans shortly after the conclusion of the draft.

The 6-6, 315-pound defensive tackle is now one of four Aggies to sign UDFA deals, along with Leon O'Neal, Aaron Hansford, and Tyree Johnson.

Peevy played for five seasons at Texas A&M and amassed 137 tackles, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception during that time. Peevy chose to utilize his extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 to return to A&M for one last ride. Last season, Peevy had 43 tackles, 17 solo, with one interception and one forced fumble.

Peevy was a two-year starter that exhibited size, length, and power over opposing offensive linemen. With a little improvement to his footwork and hands, he could offer a depth piece on the defensive line for the Titans.

Three Aggies were drafted throughout the weekend, with Isaiah Spiller going No. 123 to the Los Angeles Chargers, DeMarvin Leal going No. 84 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and offensive lineman Kenyon Green, being taken No. 15 overall by the Houston Texans in the first round.

