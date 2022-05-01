Skip to main content

Aggies DT Jayden Peevy Signs UDFA Deal With Tennessee Titans

Despite not being drafted, Texas A&M standout Jayden Peevy found his way to an NFL roster

Former Texas A&M defensive standout Jayden Peevy was not selected in the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, but still managed to find his way to an NFL roster.

Peevy signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans shortly after the conclusion of the draft.

The 6-6, 315-pound defensive tackle is now one of four Aggies to sign UDFA deals, along with Leon O'Neal, Aaron Hansford, and Tyree Johnson. 

Peevy played for five seasons at Texas A&M and amassed 137 tackles, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception during that time. Peevy chose to utilize his extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 to return to A&M for one last ride. Last season, Peevy had 43 tackles, 17 solo, with one interception and one forced fumble.

Peevy was a two-year starter that exhibited size, length, and power over opposing offensive linemen. With a little improvement to his footwork and hands, he could offer a depth piece on the defensive line for the Titans.

