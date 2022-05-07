Texas A&M Women Return to NCAA Golf Regionals

The Texas A&M Aggies’ women’s golf team is making its first appearance in NCAA Tournament regional action since 2019 when the tournament begins on Monday in Tennessee.

The Aggies are playing in the Franklin Regional, which will be held at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.

A&M is in a field that will include SEC rivals Alabama and Vanderbilt. Wake Forest, the automatic bid out of the ACC, is the No. 1 seed. Alabama is No. 2, A&M No. 3, and Vanderbilt is seeded No. 6.

The Aggies are coming off a lackluster finish at the SEC Tournament, where they failed to finish in the Top 8 to advance to the SEC’s match play portion. But the No. 19 ranking nationally carried them to a high seed in the Franklin Regional.

But, the Aggies finished in the top six of each tournament for just the third time in program history before the SEC Tournament.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Zoe Slaughter both shot 220 for the 54-hole stroke play portion of the SEC Tournament. Slaugher shot an even-par 72 in the final round, while Jennie Park finished right behind the pair with a 54-hole score of 222, which included an even-par 72 in the second round.

Hailee Cooper shot 233 and Adela Cernousek shot a 3-over-par 75 on the tournament’s final day. She split time with Brooke Tyree, who took Cernousek’s place in the second round and shot 78.

For A&M to advance to the national championship as a team, the Aggies will have to finish in the Top 4 in the regional.

The national championships will be May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

