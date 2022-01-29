Skip to main content

Aggies Baseball News: New Uniforms for 2022, Recruiting Update

A fresh look mixed with a retro feel will be part of the Aggies baseball team in 2022

The 2022 Texas A&M baseball team has a lot of fresh faces, including new head coach Jim Schlossnagle, and his new staff.

The Aggies kick off the new season on Feb. 18 with a weekend series against Fordham in College Station, and anticipation for the upcoming campaign is high. With new players, fresh faces, and new coaching staff, a new look was needed, and the Aggies baseball program has revamped its look on the diamond.

That new look incorporates new elements along with a retro look that might remind A&M baseball fans of the 1990s teams.

As you see, the Aggies have a fresh new look in the white with maroon pinstripes with the script name Aggies, maroon with white Texas A&M in arched letters, gray with script Texas A&M, gray with the old school Texas Aggies lettering, white with a throwback Texas Aggies block lettering, white with the traditional Texas Aggies mark, white with script lettering that says Aggies, and maroon with a new Texas A&M Aggies mark.

One of the highlights is the return of the use of "Texas Aggies" which hasn't been seen since the glory days of A&M baseball in the 1990s. 

It's clear that with all the changes for 2022, the program is attempting to rebrand itself, and coach Schlossnagle has done just that. 

Recommended Articles

0151816-ctsy-1280x720
Play
News

Aggies Baseball News: New Uniforms for 2022, Recruiting Update

A fresh look mixed with a retro feel will be part of the Aggies baseball team in 2022

41 seconds ago
Conner Weigman
Play
News

Freshman Two-Sport Star Conner Weigman Will Focus On Football In 2022

Conner Weigman will not suit up for the Aggies' baseball program in 2022

19 hours ago
ub-stadium-scoreboard_8d62407d-5056-a348-3a1a4503ad0211b0
Play
Football

Texas A&M Graduate Assistant Takes Defensive Coordinator Position

A graduate assistant on the Texas A&M staff is moving on to the MAC

23 hours ago

Also noteworthy is that the Aggies have abandoned the V-neck jerseys worn almost exclusively in recent years and have gone back to the traditional button-down variety.

AGGIES BASEBALL RECRUITING NEWS:

Alvin High School class of 2023 LHP/1B/OF Cooper Williams announced his commitment to the Aggies baseball program on Twitter on Thursday via Twitter:

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim

0151816-ctsy-1280x720
News

Aggies Baseball News: New Uniforms for 2022, Recruiting Update

41 seconds ago
Conner Weigman
News

Freshman Two-Sport Star Conner Weigman Will Focus On Football In 2022

19 hours ago
ub-stadium-scoreboard_8d62407d-5056-a348-3a1a4503ad0211b0
Football

Texas A&M Graduate Assistant Takes Defensive Coordinator Position

23 hours ago
Shemar Stewart
Football

Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Fisher, Aggie Assistants Make Final Run at Shemar Stewart

Jan 28, 2022
KL2_9662
Basketball

The Math That Gets Aggie Women To March Madness

Jan 27, 2022
Antonio Johnson
Football

PFF Names This A&M Defender Best At His Position

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_17570193
Men's Basketball

Aggies Drop Third Straight in Loss To LSU

Jan 26, 2022
FImn-7NXEAgX_Xy
Basketball

A&M Travels South To LSU: How to Watch

Jan 26, 2022