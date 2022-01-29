Aggies Baseball News: New Uniforms for 2022, Recruiting Update

The 2022 Texas A&M baseball team has a lot of fresh faces, including new head coach Jim Schlossnagle, and his new staff.

The Aggies kick off the new season on Feb. 18 with a weekend series against Fordham in College Station, and anticipation for the upcoming campaign is high. With new players, fresh faces, and new coaching staff, a new look was needed, and the Aggies baseball program has revamped its look on the diamond.

That new look incorporates new elements along with a retro look that might remind A&M baseball fans of the 1990s teams.

As you see, the Aggies have a fresh new look in the white with maroon pinstripes with the script name Aggies, maroon with white Texas A&M in arched letters, gray with script Texas A&M, gray with the old school Texas Aggies lettering, white with a throwback Texas Aggies block lettering, white with the traditional Texas Aggies mark, white with script lettering that says Aggies, and maroon with a new Texas A&M Aggies mark.

One of the highlights is the return of the use of "Texas Aggies" which hasn't been seen since the glory days of A&M baseball in the 1990s.

It's clear that with all the changes for 2022, the program is attempting to rebrand itself, and coach Schlossnagle has done just that.

Also noteworthy is that the Aggies have abandoned the V-neck jerseys worn almost exclusively in recent years and have gone back to the traditional button-down variety.

AGGIES BASEBALL RECRUITING NEWS:

Alvin High School class of 2023 LHP/1B/OF Cooper Williams announced his commitment to the Aggies baseball program on Twitter on Thursday via Twitter:

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim