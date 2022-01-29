Aggies Baseball News: New Uniforms for 2022, Recruiting Update
The 2022 Texas A&M baseball team has a lot of fresh faces, including new head coach Jim Schlossnagle, and his new staff.
The Aggies kick off the new season on Feb. 18 with a weekend series against Fordham in College Station, and anticipation for the upcoming campaign is high. With new players, fresh faces, and new coaching staff, a new look was needed, and the Aggies baseball program has revamped its look on the diamond.
That new look incorporates new elements along with a retro look that might remind A&M baseball fans of the 1990s teams.
As you see, the Aggies have a fresh new look in the white with maroon pinstripes with the script name Aggies, maroon with white Texas A&M in arched letters, gray with script Texas A&M, gray with the old school Texas Aggies lettering, white with a throwback Texas Aggies block lettering, white with the traditional Texas Aggies mark, white with script lettering that says Aggies, and maroon with a new Texas A&M Aggies mark.
One of the highlights is the return of the use of "Texas Aggies" which hasn't been seen since the glory days of A&M baseball in the 1990s.
It's clear that with all the changes for 2022, the program is attempting to rebrand itself, and coach Schlossnagle has done just that.
A fresh look mixed with a retro feel will be part of the Aggies baseball team in 2022
Also noteworthy is that the Aggies have abandoned the V-neck jerseys worn almost exclusively in recent years and have gone back to the traditional button-down variety.
AGGIES BASEBALL RECRUITING NEWS:
Alvin High School class of 2023 LHP/1B/OF Cooper Williams announced his commitment to the Aggies baseball program on Twitter on Thursday via Twitter:
