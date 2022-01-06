Aggies' Pat Henry To Be Inducted Into Texas Track & Field Coaches Hall Of Fame

Pat Henry, Texas A&M track & field coach since 2005, will be inducted into the Texas Track & Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 7. Henry is being honored as a member of the class of 2022 in Grapevine, Texas at a ceremony to be held at the Great Wolf Lodge.

Henry is entering his 18th season at A&M and has a combined nine NCAA national titles between the men's and women's programs. He also led the program to a three-peat between 2009 and 2011 when the Aggies became the first school in NCAA history to score a "triple-double", winning the men's and women's outdoor titles in three straight seasons.

Since 2005, Henry's athletes have won 62 NCAA title events, and the Aggies have had an individual or relay team claim a title in each season.

A&M has also broken 22 all-time collegiate records during Henry's tenure.

Henry started at Blinn College from 1974-1987 where he was able to produce two national titles at the NJCAA level, and is the active leader with the most NCAA championships by a head coach for indoor and outdoor track and field and is third among coaches all-time in any sport for national team titles with 36.

The honor is the sixth Hall of Fame entry for Henry, who was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in August and is also a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame, New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame, and the NJCAA Coaches Hall of Fame.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here