WATCH: A&M Football Star Runs Into Aggies Track & Field Record Book In Season Debut

Texas A&M football stars Devon Achane and Bryce Foster are participating as Texas A&M track and field teams are hosting the Charlie Thomas Invitational this weekend in College Station.

It's the second weekend in a row Foster, who, as a true freshman started every game at center for the Aggies football program, has thrown the shot put for the track and field squad. He made his collegiate track debut last weekend at the Texas Tech Open.

Foster was ranked as the best high school shot put thrower his senior season at Taylor High School (Katy, Texas) and had a mark of 17.96 meters to finish second in Lubbock. this weekend, the 6-4, 235-pounder had a top mark of 17.88 to take fourth in College Station.

Achane made his Aggies track and field debut this weekend and finished strong. He ran the 60-meter for the first time in college, and his mark of 6.71 seconds was good enough not just for third at the meet, but it also ranks No. 11 all-time in A&M history.

Achane's preliminary time of 6.75 seconds was the best out of 56 runners in the field. That's an impressive time for it being so early in the season and it being a non-final run.

Achane, a 5-9, 185-pound running back from Fort Bend Marshall High School (Missouri City, Texas) carried the ball 130 times for the A&M football program last season for 910 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country program boasts nine national championships, including five for the men, in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2017 (indoor), and four for the women, in 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2014.

Up next for the Aggies Track & Field program is the Indoor Music City Challenge at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility in Nashville, Tennessee on Feb. 11th and 12th. It can be seen on the SEC Network but the start time is still pending.

