No. 16 Aggies Finish Fifth at ICON as Park Takes Top-10

The No. 16 Texas A&M women's golf team started its spring schedule on Monday at the 36-hole, two-day ICON Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston.

The Aggies' starting lineup included Adela Cernousek, Hailee Cooper, Jennie Park, Brooke Tyree, and Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, who was featured in the No. 6 spot on the International February Palmer Cup Ranking. Garcia-Poggio is already being mentioned as a candidate for the ANNIKA Award, honoring the top collegiate golfer at the end of the season. Cernousek is No. 10 on the International Palmer Cup docket.

A&M went up against Colorado, Houston, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, North Texas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, TCU, Purdue, Texas State, Texas Tech, and USC over the two days.

After day one, where each golfer played two rounds, the Aggies were tied for fourth behind the day of Park, who shot a 3-under 141. The standout freshman Cernousek shot an even 144 the first day. Garcia-Poggio and Tyree both shot 3-over 147, while Cooper shot 8-over 152.

After the tournament's final round on Tuesday, Park found herself tied for sixth after a round total of 7-under 209.

"Jennie [Park] was solid all week and almost went bogey-free today," head coach Gerrod Chadwell said after the tournament. "It was good to see her pick it back up where she left off in the fall. Today, we looked good but still left a lot of shots out there. I was impressed with how we held our ground and recovered from yesterday. It's February, there are a lot of good things to take from this."

Park recorded five birdies and just one bogey for a 4-under 68 on Tuesday, for her first top-10 finish as an Aggie, and a career-low through 54 holes.

Cernousek tied for 16 for her fourth top-20 finish with a 2-under 214, Garcia-Poggio and Tyree tied for 30th, both shooting 2-over 218, while Cooper tied for 68th with a 13-over 229.

Next up for Aggies women's golf is the Clover Cup in Mesa, Arizona March 10-13.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here