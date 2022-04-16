No. 6 Aggies Claim Program's Fifth Conference Title

The No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies women's tennis team won its fifth conference title overall, and second since joining the SEC, with a 6-1 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday in Fayetteville.

The Aggies move to 26-1 overall and remain undefeated at 12-0 in SEC matches. A&M extended its current win streak to 17 which dates back to its only loss against then-No. 4 California. It's the best streak of success in school history.

Arkansas drops to 14-8 overall and 7-5 in SEC play.

It's the school's second SEC Regular Season Championship since the 2013 national runner-up team did it. Alabama beat Georgia on Friday in Tuscaloosa, which secured the outright league title.

Coach Mark Weaver summed up the accomplishments of his team this season.

"What an amazing day for Texas A&M University. I am so proud of this team. We have put in the work every single day this year and being able to reap the rewards from that daily grind is a pretty amazing feeling. Not only do we have an excellent group of tennis players, but we also have an amazing group of young women who represent Texas A&M well. Every Aggie out there should be proud of what this group has accomplished."

A&M swept all three doubles matches for the first time all year, as Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova rolled to an easy 6-2 victory over No. 43 Morgan Cross and Tatum Rice. On court two, No. 44 Carson Branstine and Maty Sotiana won 6-3 over Laura Rijkers and Lenka Stara. Renee McBryde and Gianna Pielet came from behind in dramatic fashion to secure a 6-4 victory over Kelly Keller and Indianna Spink on court three.

In singles action, after a short rain delay, the Aggies won five-of-six sets. Goldsmith posted the Aggies' first singles win 6-4, 6-2 over Stara. Katya Townsend then brought A&M within one point of the SEC crown with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Grace O'Donnell. No. 63 Stoiana beat Spink 6-1, 6-3 for the historic clinching points.

Weaver added what the SEC title means to him personally.

"It just means so much to me. I have been apart of the Texas A&M tennis teams for over half of my life now. I played tennis here for four years. I'm still working on wrapping up my 23rd season as a coach here. To bring some hardware back home to Aggieland is something that I truly cherish. If you take a look at our coaching staff, we have an amazing group of Aggies here. I am just so happy that we can bring an SEC Title back home to the 12th Man."

Up next, the No. 6 Texas A&M women's tennis team ends the 2022 dual match season on Sunday, as they face the Missouri Tigers. First serve from the Mizzou Tennis Complex is slated for 9 a.m. CT, with the match being moved indoors due to possible inclement weather.

