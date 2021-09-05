Despite Mistakes, A&M's Offense Explodes In Season-Opening Win

Texas A&M entered Saturday night's season-opening matchup against Kent State with the program's highest expectations in recent memory.

The talent on the defense was well known, with the Aggies returning the majority of their starters from that side of the ball.

While the offense also had immense talent returning at the skill positions, there were still significant lingering concerns around the offense.

Those concerns lied most notably at the quarterback position, where the Aggies would be suiting up a new starter to replace Kellen Mond, in Haynes King.

With our first glance at that new-look at that offense now in the books, here are few offensive takeaways from Saturday night's 41-10 blowout win over the Golden Flashes.

Haynes King Still Has A Lot To Improve

Being a first-year starter in college football at any level is never easy, much less at a program with the expectations of the Aggies. That said, there is still a certain level of care that has to go into the position, no matter the opponent.

While King did put up some impressive plays, he also made some massive mistakes, throwing four interceptions. Whether or not he was overwhelmed by the moment will be up for debate, but what we do know, is that, while four interceptions will cut it against Kent State, it will not against Alabama.

While It Was Rough, King Did Show Some Flashes

It wasn't all bad for King against Kent State. After all, the freshman secured the first two touchdowns of his career on Saturday, both of which went to do-it-all stud, Ananias Smith.

If King can learn to slow down, be more patient with his throws, and minimize the mistakes, he could really have something special.

It would also help to get pre-season All-American tight end Jaylen Wydermyer a little bit more involved, but that will surely come along more as the season progresses.

For now, the Aggies are still in a good spot with their starting QB.

Yes, The Running Backs Are Elite

Isaiah Spiller was already arguably the best running back in the SEC heading into the season. On Saturday night, he nearly proved it, rushing for 113 yards on 17 carries, and serving as the most consistent offensive threat on the night for the Aggies.

However, thanks to the play of Devon Achane, Spiller wasn't even the most productive back on his own team, with Achane exploding for 124 yards on 12 carries, and scoring two touchdowns.

If the two Aggie backs, combined with the running threat from King can consistently perform at this level, there might not be a defense and college football that can slow them down on the ground.

Ananias Smith Is The Real Deal

There are do-it-all players in college football, and then there is Ananias Smith. The Aggies' jack-of-all-trades weapon was every bit of that and more on Saturday for the offense, scoring two touchdowns through the air while catching eight passes for 100 yards from his quarterback.

Smith Also added three carries for 16 yards, and conceivably could have been a lot more involved, were the gravity of the opponent any higher.

Suffice it to say, every time Smith touches the ball this season, the opposing defense is going to break out into a cold sweat.

The New-Look Offensive Line Was Solid

We all know about Kenyon Green and his All-American Pedigree. However, the Aggies also broke in four new starters on the offensive front, and no one really knew what to expect with the lights come on Saturday night.

While it is safe to say that there need to be some improvements made, with one outing in the books, the Aggies should free pretty good about what they have upfront.

On the night, they gave up two sacks, but they also cleared the way for the offense to amass 595 yards on 76 plays, averaging 7.8 yards per play.

Hard to beat for a group of five players who have never played a true game with one another before.

