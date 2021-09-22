Locked On Aggies: Can Texas A&M Control Arkansas' Rushing Attack?

On today's episode, can Texas A&M contain the rushing attack?

Texas A&M's defense is one of the country's best. If you don't believe it, keep in mind they're going on eight quarters in which they haven't allowed a point.

The No. 7 Aggies (3-0) currently sit as the FBS top scoring defense, allowing just 5.7 points a game. Young names like cornerback Deuce Harmon and defensive tackle Shemar Turner and already essential to the team's success, along with nine returning starters from 2020.

The biggest question mark for Mike Elko's squad still remains in the trenches. Despite being the No. 2 total defense in the SEC, A&M ranks 12th in run defense, allowing opponents to average 162 yards per game.

READ MORE: Aggies Face Toughest Test With Arkansas' KJ Jefferson

Last season, A&M only allowed two 200 rushing yard performances all season. They allowed 226 yards to Kent State in the season opener and 171 yards to Colorado at Empower Field.

And sure, 89 yards allowed to New Mexico might not seem like a big deal. Compare that though to the 33 passing yards allowed and there are still holes that need to be fixed.

Can they do it against No.16 Arkansas (3-0) and its ground and pound rushing attack?

The Hogs have four running backs and five total players with over 100 yards on the ground through three games. Against Texas in Week 2, the Hogs managed to put up a season-high 333-yard performance and score four rushing touchdowns on the way to a much-needed upset.

READ MORE: No. 7 Texas A&M rolls In Calzada's first start

As mentioned, four stars are running backs and one is dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson. Currently, the sophomore is second in average yards per run (7.5) and has the second-most carries behind Trelon Smith.

So far, A&M has also had its fair share of troubles stopping mobile QBs. Take a look at Dustin Crum and Brendon Lewis of Kent State and Colorado, respectively.

READ MORE: Aggies' defense appears dominant, but is it ready?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson previews what each running back can do to win against the Aggies' front seven.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here