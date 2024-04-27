Philadelphia Eagles Select Texas A&M Aggies WR Ainais Smith With No. 152 Pick in NFL Draft
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith has always been known for his agility and toughness, and for being a reliable slot receiver with the ability to make plays in a variety of situations, both on offense and special teams.
Now, he is set to bring his unique skill set to the NFL, after being selected No. 152 overall in the fifth round by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Smith is now the fourth Aggie to be selected in the draft, joining Edgerrin Cooper, McKinley Jackson and Layden Robinson.
Standing out as a multi-faceted offensive weapon, Smith's strength lies in his quickness and elusiveness. As a receiver, he excels in short-to-intermediate routes, using his burst to create separation on slants, shallow crosses, whip routes, and other zone-beaters. His long speed is respectable, but it's his burst off the line that truly sets him apart.
Smith's college career at Texas A&M was marked by consistent production and versatility. Over five years, he recorded 2,407 receiving yards, 405 rushing yards, 180 receptions, and 23 total touchdowns. Additionally, he contributed 1,196 return yards and two return touchdowns. These numbers demonstrate his ability to impact the game in multiple ways.
During the 2023 season, Smith led the Aggies with 53 receptions and 795 receiving yards, earning First-team All-SEC honors as an all-purpose player and return specialist. His versatility and production make him a unique prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, drawing comparisons to the success of players like Deebo Samuel, who have excelled in multi-faceted roles.
Smith's journey from a three-star high school prospect to one of the SEC's most productive players showcases his determination and work ethic.
Now he will get to prove the doubters wrong once more with the Eagles, where he will be catching passes from Jalen Hurts alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.