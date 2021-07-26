Texas And Oklahoma To The SEC Step One Complete; Whats Next?

Both schools notified the Big 12 today they would would not renew grant of media rights.

And then there were eight. The Big 12 conference, which since 2012 can boast only 10 members, has apparently lost two more.

In a move that was expected since the recent news both wanted to leave the Big 12, Texas and Oklahoma notified conference officials that they would not renew their existing grant of media rights past the 2025 expiration date.

That's step one for a departure and alignment with a new conference. Step two would include a formal application being submitted by each school, for membership into the Southeastern Conference.

As of right now, that has not yet happened. Step three is a vote. The SEC would need 11 of 14 presidents and chancellors to agree to offer an invitation to the two schools.

The weekly call between SEC athletic directors that typically happens on Monday afternoon was rescheduled due to league media days.

Big 12 officials are seemingly still in the dark about the motivation for Texas and Oklahoma to leave the conference, as a meeting was scheduled for Sunday between the Big 12 executive committee and the presidents of both schools.

If this move is completed by Texas and Oklahoma, it could be costly for both. Big 12 bylaws dictate the schools have to give the league 18-months notice before they leave. Based on the media rights with the two schools, the Big 12 would still own their rights until the deal expires after 2025.

The bylaws state that departing schools must forfeit two years of media distributions. That could cost each school as much as $75 million. A settlement with the remaining Big 12 member schools is possible, but certainly, they're not at that point yet.

Regardless of cost and details, a move seems imminent for both schools.

