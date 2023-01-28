Aggies Men's Hoops vs. Vanderbilt: How to Watch, Preview

Once again, college basketball returns to College Station. The Texas A&M Aggies (14-6, 6-1 SEC) are set to host the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-10, 3-4 SEC) for their BTHO Breast Cancer game in a pinked-out Reed Arena.

Coach Jerry Stackhouse's Commodores are entering the game off of a loss to the same Kentucky team that handed the Aggies their lone conference loss, while the Aggies are red-hot after a big win against the No. 15 Auburn Tigers.

In that game, Texas A&M successfully out-rebounded Auburn — something that the team has struggled with all season, so there is no doubt that the Aggies will be emphasizing doing so once more against Vanderbilt.

Standing 7-0 and in their way however, is Vanderbilt senior forward Liam Robbins — the second leading blocker in the SEC — averaging 2.9 blocks, 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Texas A&M will have to look to its proficient scorers in junior forward Julius Marble and guard duo Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford, who is coming off of an impressive 30-point performance against Auburn.

A win for the Aggies puts them one game closer to a potential NCAA tournament berth and AP ranking next week, but in order for them to do that, they will need another efficient game on both sides of the court — which they have already proven they can do.

WHAT: BTHO Breast Cancer: Texas A&M Aggies (14-6, 6-1 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (10-10, 3-4 SEC)

WHERE: Reed Arena, College Station, TX (12,989)

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, 7:30 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: SEC Network

RADIO: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SiriusXM 383

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Texas A&M -9.5

TOTAL: 140

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -568, Vanderbilt +370

