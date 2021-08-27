Can Aggies QB Haynes King Be The Next Johnny Football?

Haynes King and Johnny Manziel both bring a dual-threat style of quarterback play to the table, but is that where the similarities end? – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

If you were around to see Johnny “Football” Manziel play high school or college football, or even pro ball, you know what his game is about. You know what he brought to the “football table” as a dual-threat quarterback.

Manziel will always and forever be remembered as one of the most entertaining and unpredictable players in college football. He’ll also be remembered as the first-ever freshman to win the coveted Heisman Trophy, celebrating college football’s best player, and only the second Aggie to do so.

Newly-crowned Aggies starting quarterback Haynes King fits in that same dual-threat category, but there are differences. I’m not going to sit here and tell you that King will win the Heisman as a freshman, or at all, and I’m not saying he’ll be a first-round NFL draft pick.

But some of the things King does on the field should remind you of Manziel, and the Aggies' expectations should be similar under both quarterbacks.

I'm not saying they're the same quarterback, but what I will say, is watch out, SEC, things are about to get interesting.

