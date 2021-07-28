Locked On Aggies: Jimbo Fisher Say The Results Will Come When We Don't Worry About The Results

On today's episode, let's look back at some of the highlights from Jimbo Fisher's press conference at SEC media days

If Jimbo Fisher knows anything, it's that it takes time to transform into a powerhouse. Let's just look back at his career at Florida State.

During his first season, the Seminoles won three more games than the year before. In year two, they lost one extra game. In year three, Fisher won the Orange Bowl on the way to his best season thus far.

In year four, the Seminoles won the title over a Tigers' team.

During his first season, the Aggies won two more games than the year before. In year two, they lost one extra game. In year three, Fisher won the Orange Bowl on the way to his best season thus far.

In year four, could another Tigers team fall to Fisher?

"The results will come when we don't worry about the results," Fisher said at SEC media days in Birmingham, Ala. The results will come when we really buy into the day-to-day process of how we have to do things to create those habits and allow us to really execute under pressure and take those next steps.

"Very pleased with the progress we've made, and I'm all for the results. I promise you that."

So, does that mean Texas A&M is set to win the national title since no one is talking about them?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down some of the best parts of Fisher's press conference at SEC media days.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

