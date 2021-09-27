Locked On Aggies: Should Texas A&M Fan Be Mad At Arkansas Loss?

On today's episode, how angry should Texas A&M fans be at the outcome from Saturday's lost.

COLLEGE STATION -- Consider Texas A&M pig roasted Saturday afternoon.

The now No. 15 Aggies never found offensive consistency on the way to a 20-10 loss against now No. 8 Arkansas. Little mistakes cost A&M's defense early.

With how quarterback Zach Calzada and young gun offensive line performed, Arkansas' ability to control the clock in the second half was enough to allow just three point for kick Cam Little.

“We need to grow up real fast if we want to do what we want to do,” A&M running back Isaiah Spiller said.

Cazalada, who finished 20 of 36 for 151 yards, nearly had A&M back in the red zone before a low pass bounced off center Bryce Foster's helmet. The ball hung long enough in the air for Arkansas cornerback Montaric Brown to stretch out and grab the interception.

At that point, the energy had been sucked out of the Aggies' offense. All A&M had to do was wait for the clock to die out and head back to College Station.

“There were guys that were open,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We could have made some plays. We dropped some balls, [Calzada] missed some reads. I’m sure they covered us sometimes, too."

The question now turns to how upset should A&M fans be? Calzada averaged 4.2 yards per throw and the offensive line consistently allowed the Hogs' front five to win battles and put pressure on the backfield. Add a sluggish start from the defense early and what positives are there to take away?

READ MORE: Aggies' defense appears dominant, but is it ready?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down the negatives on both sides of the football as the Aggies turn their attention to Mississippi State and October.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here