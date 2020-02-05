BREAKING: A&M Adds Four-Star DT McKinnley Jackson

COLLEGE STATION — It wasn't long, but the madness was in full focus on National Signing Day.

Texas A & M was to be one of the many schools hoping to land the final pieces to a successful recruiting offseason and end the 2020 class off on the right note. Although Early Signing Period has taken a lot of the drama and suspense surrounding NSD, the players and their families are still hopeful for positive praise joining the class late.

As for the Aggies, their recruiting could come to an end with the recent news coming out of Mississippi. It looks like the interior defensive tackle they wanted will be headed to College Station for his playing career.

Four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson officially signed his letter of intent to play for Aggies on Wednesday morning. The Crimson Tide had been after Jackson's services for quite some time in the recruiting process. In the end, a late flip from Jimbo Fisher's staff now has Jackson playing for the Aggies in 2020.

The No.61 player in the nation was expected to head to the Southeastern Conference after a productive year at George County High School. Recruited predominately by the SEC West, Jackson took visits to Alabama, Auburn and LSU over the past year. Most recently, he was found in College Station with Jimbo Fisher's squad to end the month of January.

Multiple reports stated that the Aggies visit went well as he headed back to the Magnolia State to make his decision.

The Aggies still should feel confident in their recruiting class with the addition of Jackson. Mike Elko's defense will be one of the top units in the coming years thanks to the 2020 new signees. In the trenches at Kyle Field, Jackson will join four-star defensive ends Fadil Diggs and Donnel Harris and three-star defensive tackle Dallas Walker. With the departure of Justin Madubuike to the NFL, the new defender could see plenty of action during his freshman campaign.

The Aggies currently sit as the No.6 ranked recruiting class for SI All American, 24/7 Sports and Rivals.com. They are ranked the No.7 class, according to ESPN.com.