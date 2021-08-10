2023 Aggies Target T.J. Shanahan Jr. Moving Closer To Aggies?

A major 2023 target is moving into the Aggies backyard for the final two years of his high school career

Texas A&M interior offensive line target and highly touted recruit TJ Shanahan Jr. is one of the most-watched prospects in the 2023 class, and on Monday, he got announced his intentions to get a little bit closer to College Station.

At least geographically.

Shanahan, who spent last season with Timber Creek (Orlando, FL) as a left tackle, will be moving to Austin, where he is set to enroll and play under legendary head coach Todd Dodge for the two-time defending state champion Westlake Chaparrals.

"First off, I want to thank our heavenly father for allowing me to be willing and able to play the sport I love. I want to thank timber Creek high school and the football program for helping me excel in the classroom and on the field," Shanahan said in a statement. "I am forever thankful for all the guidance and advice from the administration and coaching staff the past year and a half. I am very sad to leave Orlando, the place where it all started, but with new opportunities for my family, I am very excited to announce that I am officially transferring to Westlake high school Austin, Texas and I will finish the remainder of my high school career. God bless."

Shanahan will now play alongside SI-All American's No. 1 overall quarterback in the 2022 class, Clemson commit, Cade Klubnik, as the Chaparrals look for their third-consecutive state championship.

One of the more heavily recruited offensive linemen in the 2023 class as of late, Shanahan was offered by the Aggies in January, and has recently taken unofficial visits to Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Miami, Georgia, UCF, and a host of other programs throughout the summer.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound rising junior has also been offered and recruited by Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, USC, Wisconsin, and West Virginia among many others.

