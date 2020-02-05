A&M Lands Three-Star RB on National Signing Day

COLLEGE STATION — Welcome to the madness of National Signing Day.

Texas A & M will be one of the many schools hoping to land the final pieces to a successful recruiting offseason and end the 2020 class off on the right note. Although Early Signing Period has taken a lot of the drama and suspense surrounding NSD, the players and their families are still hopeful for positive praise joining the class late.

As for Texas A & M, they've been on the move for a running back. Well, look no further than out west for their final piece to Jimbo Fisher's backfield to begin the new decade.

Three-star running back Darvon Hubbard officially signed his letter of intent to play for the Aggies on Wednesday morning. The former Ohio State commit was set to decide between A & M or LSU down to the wire. In the end, the maroon and white won his services.

The 6-foot runner was expected to play a vital role in the Buckeyes offense with Ryan Day. In February of last year, he unexpectedly decommitted from the program and reopened his recruiting process. Hubbard visited College Station last month and canceled his recruiting trips to Baton Rouge and Fort Worth following his appearance.

The Aggies will have a use for Hubbard early in his career. With four running backs transferring this offseason, including former starter Jashaun Corbin (Florida State), Isaiah Spiller would be the only scholarship runner returning for the 2020 year. The Aggies picked up early commits in three-star Deondre Jackson and four-star athleteDevon Achane in December.

A & M also added the services of Kilgore J.C. running back Earnest Crownover after taking his unofficial visit last month. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound runner was a full qualifier, mean he could depart the junior college ranks following his commitment. He will join the team in August as an early enrollee of the 2021 class, leaving him with three years of eligibility left.

The Aggies currently sit as the No.6 ranked recruiting class for SI All American, 24/7 Sports and Rivals.com. They are ranked the No.7 class, according to ESPN.com.