Elite Safety and Aggies Target Jacoby Mathews Signs With Texas A&M

For three months in the spring and summer, Jacoby Mathews, the 6-foot-2, 193-pound hard-hitting safety from Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was committed to LSU. He reopened his recruitment in late July, and when Brian Kelly took over as head coach of the Tigers, his recruitment remained open.

In January, Mathews has had visits with Florida and LSU after visiting College Station back in June. Some have speculated that Florida's hiring of assistant coach Corey Raymond, who coached defensive backs at LSU from 2012 until 2022, would give the Gators an advantage.

However, despite that connection, Mathews announced on Wednesday that he will continue his football career at Texas A&M. He is the 13th SI 99 Member to join the class.

While Mathews was being recruited in the secondary, he's considered to be a special all-around athlete. At Ponchatoula High School he played quarterback as a junior, earning District MVP honors, and played wide receiver his senior year, helping his team to the state championship game. He's also played center, running back, and of course, cornerback and safety.

Before the season started, Mathews spoke to 247Sports about his final schools:

Regarding Florida: “I like the family feel. They have a lot of staff from Louisiana there. Everyone appeared to be genuine. I believe they can love him like I love him and they want the best for him like I do.”

Regarding LSU: “That’s home. LSU is the backyard. That’s an extension of home for us. It’s exciting to see the potential that the new direction would be going. Brian Kelly has put together an awesome staff.”

Regarding Texas A&M: “Oh Texas A&M, it was like, it was easy. It’s an easy fit at Texas A&M. Like it was like we’ve been knowing them for years. I love their sports science department. I’m really impressed with that.”

