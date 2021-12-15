Aggies Add Top Tight End Jake Johnson To 2022 Class

In search of some offensive players for the 2022 class, the Texas A&M Aggies pulled of a major coup on Wednesday afternoon, flipping one of the nation's top pass catchers, in Oconee County (Watkinsville, GA) tight end Jake Johnson.

The younger brother of former LSU quarterback and now Aggies' target Max Johnson, Jake was originally committed to LSU himself, before his brother's decision to move changed his plans.

John currently sits as the No. 3 tight end and No. 68 overall player in the SI 99 rankings.

Johnson is now the third tight end to join the 2022 class for the Aggies, along with Donovan Green and Theodore Melin Ohrstrom.

You can view Johnson's full scouting report below:

3. Jake Johnson

Vitals: 6'5", 225 pounds

School: Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County

Johnson is a long and thin tight end that is going to fill out nicely as he gets older. When that happens his game is really going to take off. Johnson is part wide receiver and part tight end right now, and his ability to do as much damage from an attached position as he does lined up out wide makes him a difficult matchup for defenses. Johnson gets off the line in a hurry and shows the speed to stretch the field, which he combines with quality route running ability. Johnson shows good body control and strong hands as a pass catcher and he’s more than willing to take a hit. The LSU pledge needs to add a lot of strength and improve his pad level but he’s a willing blocker and shows toughness on tape.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here