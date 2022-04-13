Aggies Land Commitment From Elite In-State DB Jayvon Thomas

Just when it seemed like the Texas A&M Aggies couldn't get any hotter on the recruiting trail, Jimbo Fisher reeled in a commitment from another big fish as part of the 2023 class, in South Oak Cliff cornerback, Jayvon Thomas.

Thomas made the announcement via his personal Twitter account on Wednesday at noon.

With the commitment, Thomas now becomes the sixth member of the 2023 recruiting class for the Aggies, the fourth defensive player, and the second cornerback.

La Grange (TX) standout Bravion Rogers also committed to the Aggies just 24 hours before, giving Fisher and new defensive coordinator DJ Durkin a pair of bookend corners for the 2023 class, with even more potentially on the board.

Thomas, who was in College Station recently for a visit this spring, selected the Aggies over the likes of LSU, Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, Florida, Baylor, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, USC and many other FBS offers.

At 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, Thomas is also a track and field star for South Oak Cliff, running an 11-16 100-meter dash and a 22.69 200-meter dash as just a sophomore.

Last season, Thomas helped lead South Oak Cliff to a 15-1 record and a state title last season on the football field.

