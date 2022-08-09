DB Bravion Rogers De-Commits From Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies have been on a roll on the recruiting trail for some time now.

Late on Monday night, however, the class took a hit when La Grange (TX) cornerback Bravion Rogers de-committed from the program.

"I want to thank Texas A&M and the coaching staff for the opportunity they have given me," Rogers said on Twitter. "Also thanks to all the fans for the love and support. But after long talks with my family, I have decided to de-commit from Texas A&M University. Wish nothing but the best to Aggieland! Thank Y'all."

Rogers was once the fifth commitment of the 2023 class for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, and the third on the defensive side of the ball, joining defensive linemen Anthony James and Johnny Bowens, offensive tackle Colton Thomasson, and punter Tyler White.

Since then, James and Bowens have also de-committed from the program.

A coveted national recruit, Rogers holds offers from many elite programs across the country, including Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC among many others.

A true athlete in every sense of the word, not only does Rogers play on both sides of the ball for La Grange, but he also competes in track and field.

Rogers ran a 10.69 100, high jumped 6-4 during his sophomore year, and long jumped 20-6.5.

Also as a sophomore, Rogers was named to the Texas 13-4A-II first-team all-district team on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and a cornerback. He would repeat that feat as a junior as well.

In 2021, Rogers had 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, six pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one fumble return touchdown and two interceptions on defense. He also ran 104 times for 1,006 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 336 yards and six more scores on offense.

