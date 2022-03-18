Aggies Lose Commitment From Coveted 2023 QB Eli Holstein

Texas A&M might already have the quarterback of the future on the roster with Max Johnson, Haynes King, or Conner Weigman.

And last summer, it looked as though they may have added another elite player to that stable in 2023 QB Eli Holstein.

Now, they must look elsewhere.

On Friday Holstein de-committed from the Aggies, following an eight-month stay in the 2023 class.

Holstein is considered to be a top 10 player at the position, alongside Arch Manning, and other top signal-callers.

Last year with Zachary High School, he threw had 941 passing yards and six touchdowns through the first seven weeks of 2020. The team reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs.

In addition to the Aggies, Holstein also holds offers from LSU, Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, and others in addition to the Aggies.

Adding in Holstein was a big gain for the Aggies in more ways than one. A native to Louisiana, LSU seemed to be the destination in play for him and the front-runner. Now, the connection to LSU could prove fruitful down the road.

Holstein comes from a football background as his father, Scott, played football for the Tigers. His brother, Caleb, won a state championship as a quarterback at St. Thomas More before graduating and signing with Louisiana Tech last spring.

Holstein was the second commit of the 2023 class entering the new season.

