Elite Aggies EDGE Target Omari Abor Announces College Choice

The Aggies lost a major target on Sunday afternoon when elite Duncanville (TX) defensive end Omari Abor committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Abor made his announcement at the Under Armour All-American game in Orlando, picking the Buckeyes over Texas, Texas A&M, and LSU, among others.

One of the top edge prospects in the entire country, Abor is listed as the No. 4 EDGE rusher and the No. 31 overall prospect in the nation by SI All-American and is the highest-rated defensive lineman left on the board for the Longhorns in the 2022 class.

Abor is a big-bodied defender that can play in multiple spots along the defensive line and has superior strength and athleticism. Abor is also a three-sport star in football, basketball, and track and field.

You can view SI All-American's full scouting report of Abor below:

A strong combination of technical ability and instincts off the edge, the Texan can win in many ways. The first step and edge bending ability is obvious, but a closer look at how Abor combines it with his hands is where he becomes special. Advanced hand-fighting and block-shedding ability allow him to pressure the passer and/or gear down and play the run, even getting his hands on ball carriers well down the line of scrimmage at times. Abor is as disruptive as it gets in high school football, with that knack for making a play in the backfield and attacking the ball in the process -- not to mention doing it against some of the best prep competition anywhere. Few at any position have a stronger floor than he.

