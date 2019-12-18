AggieMaven
Aggies End Promising Early Signing With Addition of Four-Star Safety

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- Texas A&M will close out their early signing period by the middle of Wednesday afternoon. While the team could still add several promising prospects in the future, the team closed out their recruiting with the addition of a defensive back. 

Four-star safety Antonio Johnson officially signed his letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon. He will take part in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and then make his way to College Station, where he will enroll early as part of the offseason workouts.

Johnson was one of the top-ranked defensive backs in the country following a promising junior season. 24/7 Sports had him ranked as No. 8 safety nationally, No. 3 player in the state Illinois. 

The East St. Louis product committed to A&M in September and recently took his official visit last month. Although verbally committed, Johnson still was recruited by Illinois earlier this season. The Illini nearly caused a flip before Johnson's visit to College Station, but the safety remained steadfast. 

Johnson could be the final piece to A&M's long-term secondary woes. In Mike Elko's defense, he could pair with Demani Richardson on the back end, working as the team's starting free safety. The Aggies' current class also features four-star cornerback Joshaua Moten and four-star defensive back Jaylon Jones. 

The Aggies currently rank sixth on 24/7Sports top recruiting list, finishing third in the SEC behind Georgia and Alabama 

