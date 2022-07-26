Expert Dubs Chase Bisontis Commitment As ‘Much-Needed’

The Texas A&M Aggies have been cold on the recruiting trail up until this week when they received a commitment from Ramsey (NJ) offensive tackle Chase Bisontis. His commitment could not have come at a better time.

Sports Illustrated's college football recruiting analyst John Garcia listed five head-turning commitments you may have missed, and Bisontis was among the group.

“Talk about timing,” said Garcia. This recruitment wasn't nearly as dramatic or as surprising as the others on this list, but it was much-needed on all fronts for Jimbo Fisher this weekend. The New Jersey offensive tackle, who was considered one of the best available at the position before he went public with the pick, furthers the A&M recruiting national narrative and fills a position of need on the trail."

The Aggies have their big July pool party visit this weekend. Bisontis’ decision should build momentum for the Aggies on the recruiting trail heading into their visit weekend.

"But the timing of the selection—standing as the sole July commitment for the defending recruiting national champions after a disappointingly-slow start including multiple decommitments already in the books—should serve as a reminder of the program's capabilities. There are a lot of top uncommitted recruits left to decide in the state of Texas and the program's prowess across SEC country is sure to replicate to a degree later this year."

The lack of recruiting success the Aggies have seen this cycle has been puzzling given their historic class last cycle. Nonetheless, landing Bisontis is a step in the right direction and perhaps a catalyst for the Aggies to go on a run.

Bisontis is the sixth commitment overall for Jimbo Fisher's 2023 recruiting class. He becomes the second offensive line commit in the class, joining Smithson Valley (TX) offensive tackle Colton Thomasson.

