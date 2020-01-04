BREAKING: Aggies Land Four-Star LB Edgerrin Cooper

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A & M will likely finish as a top 10 team in recruiting. On Saturday, they could have cemented their status as a top-five class for the start of the decade.

Four-star linebacker prospect Edgerrin Cooper announced his commitment to Texas A & M during the All-American Bowl on NBC Saturday in San Antonio, Texas. According to reports, the Aggies officially received his letter of intent during the Early Signing Period but waited for him to announce his decision during the game.

One of the nation's top off-ball players, Cooper was rated a top 20 linebacker following his senior season in Covington, Louisiana. The standout initially committed to play for Oklahoma but reopened his recruitment in November.

Cooper ranked No. 244 overall nationally according to 24/7Sports recruiting ranks the 2020 recruiting cycle. He would finish as the No.18 outside linebacker and the No.8 player in the state.

The Aggies have several players who will be featured in Saturday's action up in the Alamo City. Fellow four-star linebacker Antonio Doyle and four-star safety Antonio Johnson also are in attendance, both of whom have already signed their letter intents with the program. The two will enroll early and be on campus following Saturday's action.

The Aggies currently rank sixth nationally in recruiting on both 247Sports and Rivals. The team ranks seventh according to the national rankings on ESPN. Cooper is now the 12th out-of-state signee for A & M, which has signed 10 in-state prospects in this class. The team now has 23 recruits officially signed for the 2020 season.

The Aggies are still in hopes of signing five-star running back Zach Evans, who announced earlier this week he would not declare at the Under Armor game as intended.

Cooper had been a high-profile name to join a roster in the SEC. With over 20 offers, the Louisiana native received an early offer from his home school of LSU. Other programs included Mississippi State, Utah, Houston and multiple smaller programs in his home state.