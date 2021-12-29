Every Aggie Signee And Target Playing In The UA All-American Game

Every Texas A&M Signee And Target Playing In The UA All-American Game
Texas A&M's recruiting momentum in 2022 has been unparalleled across the country, with the Aggies holding the No. 1 ranked class across all major recruiting services, including Sports Illustrated.
This weekend, many of those commitments will be getting their shot to show both Aggie land and the rest of the country what they are capable of, as they participate in the annual Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Florida.
In total, 15 Aggie signees will be playing in the game, along with a handful of elite targets that the program is still chasing, including coveted Cy Park (Cypress, TX) linebacker Harold Perkins, who is expected to make his commitment on Sunday at the game.
The game will kick off on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando at 1 p.m. CST and will be broadcast on ESPN.
You can view the full list of Aggie signees and targets participating in the game below:
Aggie Signees
QB Conner Weigman - Team Icons
RB Le’Veon Moss - Team Icons
WR Chris Marshal - Team Icons
WR Evan Stewart - Team Icons
TE Donovan Green - Team Legends
OL Kam Dewberry - Team Legends
OL PJ Williams - Team Legends
DL Anthony Lucas - Team Icons
DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy - Team Icons
DL Walter Nolen - Team Legends
DL Malick Sylla - Team Legends
LB Martrell Harris - Team Legends
DB Bobby Taylor - Team Legends
DB Denver Harris - Team Legends
DB Bryce Anderson - Team Legends
Aggie Targets
DL Shemar Stewart - Team Icons
DL Omari Abor - Team Legends
LB Harold Perkins - Team Icons
DB Jacoby Mathews - Team Legends
