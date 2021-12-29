Every Aggie Signee And Target Playing In The UA All-American Game

Texas A&M's recruiting momentum in 2022 has been unparalleled across the country, with the Aggies holding the No. 1 ranked class across all major recruiting services, including Sports Illustrated.

This weekend, many of those commitments will be getting their shot to show both Aggie land and the rest of the country what they are capable of, as they participate in the annual Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Florida.

In total, 15 Aggie signees will be playing in the game, along with a handful of elite targets that the program is still chasing, including coveted Cy Park (Cypress, TX) linebacker Harold Perkins, who is expected to make his commitment on Sunday at the game.

The game will kick off on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando at 1 p.m. CST and will be broadcast on ESPN.

You can view the full list of Aggie signees and targets participating in the game below:

Aggie Signees

QB Conner Weigman - Team Icons

RB Le’Veon Moss - Team Icons

WR Chris Marshal - Team Icons

WR Evan Stewart - Team Icons

TE Donovan Green - Team Legends

OL Kam Dewberry - Team Legends

OL PJ Williams - Team Legends

DL Anthony Lucas - Team Icons

DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy - Team Icons

DL Walter Nolen - Team Legends

DL Malick Sylla - Team Legends

LB Martrell Harris - Team Legends

DB Bobby Taylor - Team Legends

DB Denver Harris - Team Legends

DB Bryce Anderson - Team Legends

Aggie Targets

DL Shemar Stewart - Team Icons

DL Omari Abor - Team Legends

LB Harold Perkins - Team Icons

DB Jacoby Mathews - Team Legends

