Every Aggie Signee And Target Playing In The UA All-American Game

    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    Every Texas A&M Signee And Target Playing In The UA All-American Game

    This year's Under Armour All-American game is loaded with Aggie signees and targets
    Author:

    Texas A&M's recruiting momentum in 2022 has been unparalleled across the country, with the Aggies holding the No. 1 ranked class across all major recruiting services, including Sports Illustrated. 

    This weekend, many of those commitments will be getting their shot to show both Aggie land and the rest of the country what they are capable of, as they participate in the annual Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Florida.

    In total, 15 Aggie signees will be playing in the game, along with a handful of elite targets that the program is still chasing, including coveted Cy Park (Cypress, TX) linebacker Harold Perkins, who is expected to make his commitment on Sunday at the game. 

    The game will kick off on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando at 1 p.m. CST and will be broadcast on ESPN.

    You can view the full list of Aggie signees and targets participating in the game below:

    Aggie Signees

    QB Conner Weigman - Team Icons

    RB Le’Veon Moss - Team Icons

    WR Chris Marshal - Team Icons

    WR Evan Stewart - Team Icons

    TE Donovan Green - Team Legends

    OL Kam Dewberry - Team Legends

    OL PJ Williams - Team Legends

    DL Anthony Lucas - Team Icons

    DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy - Team Icons

    DL Walter Nolen - Team Legends

    DL Malick Sylla - Team Legends

    LB Martrell Harris - Team Legends

    DB Bobby Taylor - Team Legends

    DB Denver Harris - Team Legends

    DB Bryce Anderson - Team Legends

    Aggie Targets

    DL Shemar Stewart - Team Icons

    DL Omari Abor - Team Legends

    LB Harold Perkins - Team Icons

    DB Jacoby Mathews - Team Legends

