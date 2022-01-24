Elite 2023 Aggies RB Target Rueben Owens Reveals Final Five Schools, Decision Timeline

As one of the top recruiting targets on the board for the Texas A&M Aggies in the 2023 class, El Campo (TX) running back Rueben Owens will be a major priority for Jimbo Fisher in the coming months.

And over the weekend, Owens, who is one of the top running back recruits in the nation and one of the top overall players in the state of Texas, revealed his final five schools, with the Aggies firmly in the race.

"Right now I'm looking at five schools," Owens said. "USC, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgia."

But where do the Aggies stand for the nation's top 2023 running back? If the amount of time he has spent in College Station is any indication, they look to be in pretty good shape.

"Texas A&M... I'm a Texas kid you know," Owens said. "And A&M, I just like that school, like it's fun. The games... the Alabama/A&M Game, was crazy bro. Like crazy."

Last season, Owensrushed 248 times for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 252 yards and another two scores on his way to winning the Texas District 12-4A-I Overall MVP.

Owens has rushed 388 times for 5,308 yards and 76 scores in his three seasons with the varsity squad.

He has also fielded comparisons to former Alabama Standout T.J. Yeldon, and former Oklahoma star Joe Mixon due to his balance, top-end speed, and his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

And, Seeing as how getting to the NFL is a major priority for Owens, the Aggies' track record of NFL success will likely have a major impact on his recruitment.

However, Owens' other top contenders, Georgia, Alabama, USC, and Texas, also have outstanding histories of developing running backs for the NFL as well.

Either way, Owens was clear that the Aggies are still a top contender for his signature. But where he goes from here, will likely not be revealed until later this summer.



"I'm thinking sometime before the season starts," Owens said on a decision date.

